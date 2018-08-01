Going private! Agarwal bids $1bn for rest of Vedanta

Going private! Agarwal bids bn for rest of Vedanta

Vedanta Resources on Tuesday made a $1-billion offer to buy 33.47% non-promoter shares which values the company at $3.07 billion.

“Under the terms of the offer, Vedanta shareholders will receive $10.89 per share in cash for each Vedanta share,” the company said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange which details its offer first announced on July 2. In addition, the shareholders will be entitled to receive a dividend of $0.41 per share in respect of the 12 months ended March 31, 2018.

“Taken together, the offer price and the FY2018 dividend in aggregate represent a total value of $11.30 per share, which on the basis of the announcement exchange rate represents an illustrative premium of approximately 32.4% to the closing price of 647 pence per Vedanta share on June 29, 2018,” the company said.

The company had on July 2 announced its plans to delist by buying out non-promoter shareholders.

Though this came amid rising protests in the UK following the death of 13 people in May during violent protests against its copper smelter in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, the company denied that the delisting had anything to do with the incident.

Promoter Anil Agarwal’s Volcan Investments, which currently holds 66.53% of Vedanta, made a cash offer for 825 pence a share.

In the filing, Vedanta said the cash for shareholders will be financed through a $1.1-billion loan from the Singapore branch of Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered.

The company had said on July 2 that it no longer sees the London listing as necessary to access capital and the deal will simplify Vedanta’s corporate structure.

Vedanta Resources owns 50.1% of Vedanta, which has a presence in businesses like oil and gas, zinc, coper, silver, lead, iron ore and aluminium mining through companies like Cairn, Sesa Sterlite and Hindustan Zinc. Vedanta resources also owns 79.4% of Konkona Copper Mines in Zambia.

Once Vedanta Resources gets delisted, Agarwal would have just two listed companies in India — Vedanta under which the copper, silver, lead, iron ore, power, aluminium mining and oil and gas business are housed, and Hindustan Zinc.