Going on summer vacation? Enjoy! Air travel will be light on your pocket this season

With the summer vacation just a few weeks away, airfares on most routes are down compared to last year owing to capacity expansion by major carriers. The fares on top five routes — Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Mumbai, Delhi-Hyderabad and Delhi-Kolkata — are down by up to 12%, data sourced from online travel booking company Yatra.com suggests.

If you are planning a holiday between May 15 and June 30 and booking a flight now, the average round trip fare on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route would cost around Rs 5,204, down 11.7% from Rs 5,893 a year ago. The busiest Delhi-Mumbai route return fares are hovering around Rs 6,686 compared to Rs 7,348 for the May-June, down by about 9% if one books in the last week of April.

Analysts say the increase in capacity (measured in available seat kilometres — ASKMs) has helped the domestic carriers offer aggressive airfares to their customers.

“There has been an increase in capacity, with most airlines adding aircraft on a regular basis, which is keeping the air fares on the lower side even in the peak summer season. We do not expect this trend to change in the near term,” Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com, said.

The air travel cost on the Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Hyderabad routes have dropped by a similar margin. Passengers will have to shell out Rs 7,215 instead of Rs 7,880, down 8.5% for a round trip between Delhi and Bengaluru in the peak summer travel season. For a booking made now, the back and forth journey between Delhi and Hyderabad would cost an average of Rs 5,562, 8.5% less than Rs 6,192 exactly a year ago for the mid-May and June-end spot.

According to the data, average fares on the Delhi-Kolkata route are also down by about 2%. The return journey ticket is available from Rs 6,520 compared to Rs 6,651 as seen last year.

IndiGo, the country’s largest domestic carrier in terms of market share, has increased its number of flights under the current summer schedule by 10%, from 6,432 per week in 2017.

“The total number of flights operated by IndiGo is close to 7,000 per week in 49 destinations among which 41 are domestic,” Manheer Singh Sethi, co-founder of travel service portal Travkart, said.

By Arun Nayal