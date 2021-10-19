  • MORE MARKET STATS

Godrej Properties ranks 1st amongst listed global residential developers by GRESB

October 19, 2021 2:32 PM

Godrej Properties said it has participated in the benchmark assessment since 2013 and achieved its highest score of 95 points this year.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Ltd, said, "Delivering environmental sustainability, a positive social impact, and good governance have always been an integral part of our values at Godrej.

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday said it has been ranked first among listed developers of residential properties on environmental, social and governance benchmarks.

In a regulatory filings, the Mumbai-based developer said that GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark), an organisation that provides environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks for real estate organisations across the world, has “recognized it as a real estate development sector leader globally for listed residential real estate.” Established in 2009, GRESB is the global ESG benchmark for financial markets.

The company has retained its leadership position with the highest GRESB score amongst listed residential developers. Amongst 450 listed real estate companies across the globe, Godrej Properties public disclosure score too has been improved significantly with a score of 100 and a rating of A.

The company’s ESG disclosures are prepared in accordance with GRI requirements and are externally assured to meet the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

“This prestigious global recognition will further motivate our entire team to continue to improve our ESG performance across all aspects of our business,” he added.

