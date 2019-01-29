Godrej Properties posts Rs 42-cr net in Dec quarter

The first half of the financial year 2018 saw slow growth in the launch of new projects as the company had pending approvals from the regulatory on projects registration.

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) earned a consolidated net profit of `41.63 crore in the three months to December, 2018. It had incurred a loss of `54.75 crore in Q3FY18.

The company also reported its quarter’s best residential sales as booking value stood at `1,504 crore. The total booking value amounted to `1,528 crore and total booking volume of `2.80 million sq ft as compared to `1,220 crore of total booking value and the total booking volume of 1.43 million sq ft in Q3FY18.

The total income of the real estate group grew 58% y-o-y to `473 crore. Around 1.7 million sq ft of residential projects were delivered across four cities — Godrej Central in Mumbai, Godrej Prakriti, Kolkata; Godrej Prana, Pune; and Godrej Summit in Gurgaon.

Shares of GPL fell by 0.60% on Monday, to close at `741.15 on BSE.

“ We launched 6 new projects in the third quarter across Mumbai, National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad. We also added new project under the joint venture agreement with Hero Cycles and Godrej Fund Management to develop commercial space on Golf Course Road in Gurgaon,” Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman of GPL, said in the press conference while announcing the Q3 results. Godrej said the liquidity crunch in the money markets did not affect the company too much.

“Instead it gave us the opportunity to partner with developers who were looking to join with bigger conglomerates like Godrej.”

GPL has a 30% stake in this joint development project, as stated in the investors’ presentation.