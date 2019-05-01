Godrej Prop posts robust 271% y-o-y in Q4 net

May 1, 2019

ICRA expects about 1,000-MW solar capacity to be added through open access/group captive route and grid-connected rooftop.

The revenue was recognised within 32 months of launch and a year ahead of its schedule, as mentioned in the release.

Godrej Properties (GPL) reported a strong quarter with 271% year-on-year increase in the consolidated net profit for the three months ended March 2019 quarter on Tuesday. The real estate major earned close to `157 crore in Q4FY19 aided by revenue recognition from Trees Phase 1, the mixed-use development project in Vikhroli spread across 0.50 million sq ft. The revenue was recognised within 32 months of launch and a year ahead of its schedule, as mentioned in the release.

The consolidated total income for the quarter under review rose by 125.7% y-o-y to `1,203.21 crore and total expenses were 96% y-o-y higher at `954.62 crore in Q4FY19. The earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for was at `314 crore, a jump of almost 327% y-o-y.

GPL also recorded its quarter best sales as booking value reached `2,161 crore and total booking volume of 3.72 million sq ft in Q4FY19 against `1,054 of booking value and 1.47 million sq ft of booking volume in Q4FY18. During FY19, total booking value of `5,316 crore and 8.76 million sq ft was recorded.

Godrej family invests $1.2 m in ZunRoof

The Godrej family has invested $1.2 million in rooftop solar company ZunRoof Tech. The family’s investment in the company comes at a time when the nation aims to achieve 40,000 MW of rooftop solar capacity by 2022 from the current base of 1,600 MW.

“We are delighted to support ZunRoof’s exciting plans in the home Internet-of-things (IoT) and solar rooftop spaces,” Pirojsha Godrej, son of Adi Godrej and also the executive chairman of Godrej Properties, said. ZunRoof had earlier raised funding in three earlier rounds from other individual investors. The company would use the funding on human resources, scaling-up solar rooftop operations and launch its home-IoT products.

According to renewable research firm Mercom, the top 10 rooftop solar installers in 2018 accounted for just 30% of installed capacity in India, reflecting the fragmented nature of the sector. CleanMax Solar was the largest rooftop installer last year. ICRA expects about 1,000-MW solar capacity to be added through open access/group captive route and grid-connected rooftop.

