Godrej leases out 2-lakh sq ft office space to AP Moller-Maersk in Mumbai

Godrej Fund Management, the real estate private equity arm of the Godrej Group, on Friday announced it has leased an office space of 2 lakh sq ft to AP Moller-Maersk’s business units.

The office space has been leased at Godrej Two, a commercial office located in Vikhroli, Mumbai.

Godrej Fund Management (GFM) manages $1 billion worth of capital across four funds and Godrej Two is the first of the development assets under GFM’s GBTC I

programme. It is jointly owned with Godrej Properties. Godrej Two is a Grade ‘A+’ office development and is part of the larger mixed use development ‘The Trees’, which is a mix of commercial, hospitality, retail and residential offerings. The larger development is already home to the global headquarters of the Godrej Group and other marquee firms.

Godrej Fund Management MD and CEO Karan Bolaria said: “We are pleased to welcome AP Moller-Maersk as our first partners in Godrej Two and look forward to further strengthening this partnership across our office portfolio. We are confident that our product is future-ready and caters to the ever-changing needs of multinational corporations operating in India.”

AP Moller–Maersk is a Denmark-headquartered integrated container logistics firm that is bringing its seven business units from four different locations under Godrej Two. This is the largest co-location project that Maersk has undertaken in India. JLL was the exclusive transaction adviser and has also been appointed as the project manager.