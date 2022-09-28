Godrej Interio aims to clock 40% of its turnover in festive season

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Interio is aiming to clock 40% of its annual sales this festive season.

Godrej Interio has also strengthened its omnichannel presence to enhance accessibility for its customers having increased delivery points from 2,000 to 5,000 pincodes across India.

Also read| Inflation temporary, demand will bounce back, says GCPL’s Sudhir Sitapati

By increasing its delivery points to over 100 cities currently, Godrej Interio is targeting to double the revenue through its e-commerce sales this festive season. Between April and September 2022, Godrej Interio has already added 45 stores throughout India in Tier 1, 2 and 3 towns to ensure greater accessibility to customers across a broader geography.

Also read| Godrej Consumer may cut prices in festive season



To enhance the overall furniture buying experience, Godrej Interio is harnessing digital tools and technologies to create more captivating experiences for its customers. They have integrated technology such as 3D room planners and visualisers that will help their customers make a more informed decision while engaging them in the buying process, the company said in a statement.