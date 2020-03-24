Godrej follows HUL, ITC’s suit; cuts prices of Protekt handwash by 66% amid coronavirus scare

The powder-to-liquid Mr Magic hand wash now retails for Rs 15.

Godrej has reduced the prices of its Protekt handwashes after peers HUL — for its Lifebuoy — and ITC — for its Savlon handwashes — announced price reduction last week. “In public interest and in line with government regulations, we have reduced the price of our hand sanitisers by 66%. We are determined to help all Indians be safe and healthy, to tide over this pandemic together,” Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said in a statement on Tuesday. The powder-to-liquid Mr Magic hand wash now retails for Rs 15. Earlier, HUL had also reduced the prices of its hand wash by 15% as coronavirus fears grip the country.

Godrej is also distributing free 10 lakh units of Mr Magic powder-to-liquid handwash in Maharashtra as the state has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases. The brand has partnered with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for the same. “The packets will be distributed amongst municipal staff and various workers of the civic bodies for better hand hygiene as they serve citizens during this pandemic,” the FMCG company said.

The government also recently put a price cap on the handwashes as certain retailers allegedly were found to be selling the handwashes at exorbitant rates. Price 200 ml hand sanitizer bottle has been capped Rs 100 till 30 June 2020, consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a tweet last week. The prices of other sizes of hand sanitizer bottles will also be in line with these prices. Hand sanitizers and masks have been declared “essential commodities” by the government.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases have been on a rise across the globe even as various measures have been put in place to curb the spread. In India, the total number of cases have climbed to over 500 and the country has reported at least ten deaths so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation today as the coronavirus scare continues.