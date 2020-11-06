  • MORE MARKET STATS

Godrej Consumer reports 11% rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 458.02 crore

By: |
November 6, 2020 1:30 AM

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased by 11% y-o-y to Rs 2,915.12 crore due to the growth witnessed across categories.

The company reported an increase of 6% in household insecticides, while hygiene grew by 27% and value for money grew by 22%.The company reported an increase of 6% in household insecticides, while hygiene grew by 27% and value for money grew by 22%.

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on Thursday reported an 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its net profit at Rs 458.02 crore for the quarter ended September 30 on the back of higher sales.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased by 11% y-o-y to Rs 2,915.12 crore due to the growth witnessed across categories. The company reported an increase of 6% in household insecticides, while hygiene grew by 27% and value for money grew by 22%.

Related News

GCPL’s Ebitda for the quarter surged a good 19% y-o-y to Rs 672.66 crore aided by higher growth in sales. Ebitda margins at 23.7% expanded by 90 basis points y-o-y. In terms of the geographies, India grew at 11%. The company’s Africa, USA and Middle East business showed robust recovery, growing at 10% in both a constant currency and rupee terms. However, the Indonesian business delivered a soft performance, growing at 3% in constant currency and 5% in rupee terms. Latin America and Saarc sales grew by 41% in Rupee and 46% in constant currency terms, on a y-o-y basis.

“We delivered a strong performance this quarter with double-digit, profitable sales growth. Going forward, we will continue to focus our efforts where the demand is – in household insecticides, hygiene, and value for money. We are ramping up innovation and have launched several new products, strongly price-enabled, across geographies. Across channels too, we are making a shift; doubling down on digitisation and platforms like e-commerce and chemists. We are also strengthening our supply chain operations and distribution. Overall, the situation we are in calls for an extraordinary level of agility and resilience,” said Nisaba Godrej, chairperson and managing director, GCPL.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Godrej Consumer reports 11% rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 458.02 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Flipkart Group announces strategic investment in USPL
2Amazon launches Amazon Fresh in 4 Indian cities
3WhatsApp gets UPI nod, may soon compete with Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe in India