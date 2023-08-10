Godrej Consumer Products signs MoU with Tamil Nadu govt to establish manufacturing plant, to invest Rs 515 crore

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Thursday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government of Tamil Nadu. As part of this MoU, GCPL will establish a manufacturing facility in the state, with an investment of Rs 515 crore over the course of the next five years.

“The upcoming manufacturing facility will be strategically located in Thiruporur Taluk, Chengalpattu District near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This strategic choice guarantees access to crucial southern markets and facilitates meeting requirements in neighbouring regions,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

“With the establishment of this facility, we will create over 400 job opportunities in Tamil Nadu. This facility aims to have an inclusive and gender balanced workforce. Our plan is to employ 50 per cent of women for this facility along with 5 per cent of employees from LGBTQ and people with disability (PWD) communities,” said Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL).

GCPL will build a factory that will be Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certified within the investment period. It will utilize energy-efficient technologies, implement waste reduction strategies, equipped with solar roof panels, ZLD, and zero landfill practices. GCPL will adopt water conservation measures and rainwater harvesting to achieve a positive water balance, it said. The new plant is expected to boost GCPL’s production capabilities and contribute to the company’s overall production capacity.

Nisaba Godrej added, “We aspire to develop this factory as a lighthouse unit and strive to be amongst the first few factories in Tamil Nadu to achieve this recognition”.

“It will serve as a manufacturing hub for a wide range of our renowned brands and products, such as Cinthol,Godrej Expert Rich Crème, Godrej Selfie Shampoo Hair Colour, and Goodknight, bolstering our market presence further. More importantly, our commitment extends beyond business expansion; we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the community and fostering sustainable development in Tamil Nadu,” said Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL).