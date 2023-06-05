Godrej Consumer Products appoints Tata Motors’ Aasif Malbari as CFO

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Monday announced the appointment of Aasif Malbari as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from August 10, 2023. Aasif Malbari is currently the CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited and Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. GCPL’s current CFO, Sameer Shah, will move to a Group role leading consumer investments, the company said in a regulatory filing.

GCPL also announced that the Board has approved the nomination of Shalini Puchalapalli as Independent Director, effective November 14, 2023. “Ambwani, Independent Director, will retire in November 2023, after serving for 12 years on the GCPL Board,” it said. Shalini Puchalapalli’s appointment will enable GCPL to leverage her expertise in digital and technology to guide the company’s growth strategy. “Shalini’s leadership and deep expertise in both FMCG and technology will be very helpful in guiding our transformational journey,” said Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, GCPL.

Shalini Puchalapalli is the managing director and country head for Google Customer Solutions. Her previous roles include Category Director with Amazon India and CEO for Lehar Foods Business for PepsiCo. Shalini did her bachelors in engineering from IIT, Madras, Personnel Management from XLRI, and MBA from INSEAD.

Now, who is Aasif Malbari?

Aasif Malbari has been an integral part of the leadership team at Tata Motors since joining in 2018. Before this, he worked at Hindustan Unilever Limited. He is a Chartered Account and Company Secretary and secured the All India First Rank in both the CA intermediate and final. He graduated from Sydenham College, University of Mumbai. Over the 23 years of his career, Aasif has worked in roles ranging from Business partnering, buying, planning & logistics, controllership, treasury, investor relations to group performance management

“During his tenure at Tata Motors, the Passenger Vehicle India business scaled ~5 times in a short span of three years to reach its highest-ever revenue of ~Rs 50,000 crore and saw a significant financial turnaround,” it said. He led the reorganisation of the business into two new legal entities and subsequently, a $1 billion fundraise in the Electric Vehicle Business at a valuation of upto $9.1 billion.