Godrej CEO says demand may take a couple of quarters to revive

The government has taken multiple steps to revive flagging demand, but the percolation will take time, says Sunil Kataria, CEO (India and Saarc) of Godrej Consumer Products. In an interview with Urvashi Valecha, he explains why the company failed to meet its 10-year growth target. Edited Excerpts:

The growth target which had been set 10 years ago has not been met. Why is that so?

If you see the 10-year-long planning, first of all these targets are directional and have good aspirational value also. We didn’t expect many things we are seeing now, the ecosystem is transforming very drastically now and that too omni channels. In these 10 years what has not made us reach these targets, I would say, are the disruptors, which nobody predicted. We did not see demonetisation coming, followed by transition of GST, which led to the slowdown and in the last two consecutive years successive droughts happened. Nobody saw India’s GDP coming down from 8% to sub-5% levels. There is a value to 10-year targets, keep you aspirationally going towards something that is big and that is the pace we should keep ourselves in. Nobody could have seen these four big macro changes, it is something you cannot plan for, nobody can plan for such a long slowdown. We are now focusing on resuming our targets saying that we need to drive best-in-class products along with profitability.

What are your views on the consumer demand in India?

Slowdown news is all over the place, it is something that has impacted many sectors. The government is trying hard and they have taken multiple initiatives. It is still to yield full results and the Budget which has come in has a little bit of a medium- to long-term orientation towards it. That being said, some gradual shift will happen towards the next two quarters, rural has been more hit than urban. The benefits which have been announced (in the Budget) for rural will take time to percolate down. Obviously, rural percolation takes longer than urban areas. I expect stimulus and percolation to take a few quarters. A good monsoon has a very large impact. In two quarters’ time we should see a gradual growth.

The insecticide business has been suffering due to competition from illegal and unorganised sector. Can you share how you are tackling the competition?

There are many fly-by-night operators who have no permission from the related board in the Government of India which does a very rigorous two-year, three-year testing of any active ingredient which can be used in this country. They’re actually putting products which are not only home insecticide products, they are actually putting products which are pesticide-grade products into illegal agarbattis. We have taken a lot of initiatives as a market leader on this and the worst is behind us and the results can be seen. We are working on a regulatory action on this, so we have gone across states through the industry bodies as well as on our own. We have an industry body called Home Insect Control Association (HICA) and we are working with various health ministry bodies at the state level and making them aware of the menace that is around. We have got full support from the health ministry and agricultural boards within the ministry of agriculture as well whose inspectors have actually gone and worked to shut down these factories. We are doing a lot of spending on public relation campaigns on behalf of HICA to create awareness on the consumer front.

How has Goodknight fared and what are the new innovations that you are bringing about?

For Goodknight in a tough year as well, our focus remains on continued steady growth because we are the market leaders, the job of steady growth falls on us. In a tough year we have done two very large initiatives, normally any company would have scaled back spends and investments, we have done the reverse. So, Goodknight Neem Agarbatti has happened in July across the country and now we have reached 10-12 states where we wanted to reach and we have started gaining meaningful shares. Second is the Gold Flash launch, which will be the next very big disruptor of this whole category that we had taken to South India a couple of months back and tomorrow we are taking it across the rest of the country. We have created a separate e-commerce business, we are not treating it as a channel but as a business and we are creating products which are only e-commerce focused.