Godrej & Boyce to double its revenues in 5 years

Godrej & Boyce, a flagship company of the Godrej group, on Monday said it plans to double revenues over next five years. The cornerstones of this growth would be exports and its consumer businesses, the company said.

Godrej & Boyce (G&B) is diversified into 14 businesses across various sectors from security, furniture and aerospace to infrastructure and defence. The company reported revenue of Rs 11,500 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

To increase the positive impact of this vision across its businesses, G&B teams will focus on driving customer-centricity and the spirit of entrepreneurship across the businesses, the company said in a statement.

Nyrika Holkar, executive director, G&B said, “As a company, we are reinvigorating ourselves to build products and services that are not only relevant but that positively impact the planet through technology that is clean.”

On the occasion, the company also launched a new 125-year commemorative logo to showcase G&B’s role over the last 125 years in nation-building, introducing innovative products and nurturing relationships with Indian consumers. The logo will prominently feature on all collaterals and product packaging throughout the year.