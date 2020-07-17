Godrej aims Protekt to be Rs 500-crore brand in next 3 years, launches 12 products

Godrej Protekt till recently was a part of only the hand hygiene category, now the company has launched various other offerings in the hygiene portfolio. (Website image)

Godrej Consumer Products has launched twelve products under Godrej Protekt, its hygiene brand to cater to the increasing demand for hygiene products amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Godrej Consumer Products on Thursday announced that it would be distributing 2 lakh hygiene products under Godrej Protekt in Mumbai’s Central Railway zone to passengers and railway employees.

Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer – India and SAARC, said, “Godrej Protekt’s purpose is to alleviate hygiene concerns of consumers with the personal and home hygiene range. As a brand, Godrej Protekt aims to be Rs 500 crore in next 36 months.”

Godrej Protekt till recently was a part of only the hand hygiene category, now the company has launched various other offerings in the hygiene portfolio. This includes Godrej Protekt Health Soap, Body Wash, Germ Protection Fruit and Veggie Wash, Germ Protection Dish Wash Liquid, Rs 1 Hand Sanitiser Sachet, Air and Surface Disinfectant Spray, On the Go Disinfectant Spray, Surface and Skin Anti-Bacterial Wipes, PW95 Face Masks, and Multipurpose Disinfectant Solution.

Kataria also added that the focus was to help the enormous fourteen product portfolio to customers. “As marketeers our focus will be to make the products accessible to customers in these tough times and make awareness as well as trials happen. I would like to focus on making this humongous 14 product portfolio succeed before we attempt any more products now,” said Sunil Kataria.

Godrej Consumer Products stated that in the new normal, regular activities like railway, flight, and road travel, will be impacted. So, under the Protekt India movement Godrej Protekt and Mumbai division of Central Railway will run a joint program to improve travel hygiene and its awareness amongst passengers and rail employees. The company stated that it would distribute products in 400 local and distance trains. It also added that surroundings and surfaces of ticket booking counters of Central Railway stations in Mumbai will be disinfected with Godrej Protekt Air and Surface Disinfectant Spray. This will cover 87 ticket booking counters of 53 stations between CST up till Karjat, Panvel and Kasara.