Godrej Agrovet will focus on specialty products in the insecticide segment instead of generic chemicals used for protecting crops, said Balram Yadav, MD, Godrej Agrovet. He was speaking at the launch of Gracia in Pune. Gracia is an insecticide that helps control chewing, sucking pests in a variety of pulses and vegetables.