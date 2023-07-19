Godrej Agrovet announces allotment of 47,000 acre land for oil palm cultivation, processing unit in Telangana

Godrej Agrovet’s (GAVL) Oil Palm business announced that it has been allotted a potential area of 47,000 Acre in Sangareddy district of Telangana by the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation (Horti. & Seri.), Government of Telangana. The allotted area will be utilized by the company to expand cultivation of oil palm and set up oil palm processing units.

“We are delighted to receive additional district in the fresh allotment released by the Government of Telangana. It is a testimony of GAVL’s commitment and efforts to boost oil palm plantation and promote farmer prosperity in the region. We would like to thank the Government of Telangana for their support and commitment to this initiative which will benefit the farmers,” said Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, GAVL.

“Our expertise of more than three decades in the oil palm business has enabled us to provide a variety of resources in addition to educating farmers on sustainable oil palm plantation processes. That said, some more aggression and support from the state would have definitely come a long way in doing its bit to reduce the nation’s dependency on the oil palm imports in the coming years,” he added.

Earlier, GAVL inaugurated an edible oil refinery at Chintalapudi, Eluru district. This is GAVL’s first downstream project for value-added products in oil and fats and will help cater captive needs originating from the company’s oil palm work in the southern states along with demand from other crude palm oil players in the region.