Godfrey Phillips profit doubles to Rs 118 crore in June quarter

By: |
Published: August 10, 2019 2:29:46 PM

The consolidated income of the company during April-June increased to Rs 858.49 crore, from Rs 612.56 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 57.31 crore in the year-ago period, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Saturday reported a two-fold increase in consolidated profit at Rs 118.42 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 57.31 crore in the year-ago period, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during April-June increased to Rs 858.49 crore, from Rs 612.56 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Godfrey Phillips profit doubles to Rs 118 crore in June quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop