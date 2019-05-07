GoAir’s offer for Delhi, Mumbai: Fly to select destinations for as low as Rs 1,532; check details

Budget carrier GoAir has come up with an offer for Delhi, Mumbai in which it is offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,532 on select destinations. Live now, the offer will end of 9 May 2019 and is valid for travel between 15 June 2019 to 31 July 2019. The fare is inclusive of all taxes, GoAir said. Delhi offer The flights from Delhi which will cost Rs1,700 (all inclusive) are available to and from six cities viz Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Kochi and Pune. Delhi flight schedule The daily direct flight to Delhi-Mumbai will depart at 02:40 and arrive at destination Mumbai at 04:55. The reverse flight for this is also available which will depart from Mumbai at 23:59 and will arrive at the destination at 02:10.\u00a0The Delhi-Lucknow-Delhi flight will take off at 06:40 and will arrive at 8:00 at Lucknow. The same flight will then leave at 08:30 from Lucknow and touch down on Delhi at 10:10. Delhi-Patna-Delhi is scheduled to leave at 11:30 from Delhi to reach Patna at 13:20. The same flight also makes a return journey to Delhi, starting at 13:50 to reach Delhi at 15:25.\u00a0The Pune flight from Delhi leaves at 16:35 to reach at 19:00. The same flight will take off from Pune at 19:30 to arrive at Delhi at 21:45. Delhi-Nagpur flight is scheduled to leave at 06:55 to reach at Nagpur at 08:35. Nagpur-Delhi will leave at 09:10 to arrive destination city at 10:50. Another Delhi-Nagpur flight with time duration 19:20-20:55 is also available. Nagpur-Delhi flight is scheduled for 21:25-23:20.\u00a0Delhi-Kochi will fly from 11:50-14:55; Kochi- Delhi will have travel duration of 15:25-18:30. Mumbai offer The daily non-stop flights from Mumbai to six cities are available at Rs 1,532 under the offer. The six cities are: Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Jaipur, Nagpur and Ranchi. Flight schedule Mumbai-Ranchi flight to take off at 5:45 to reach Ranchi at 8:15. Ranchi-Mumbai to take off at 8:45 and touches down at Mumbai at 11:15.\u00a0Mumbai-Ahmedabad to leave for the destination at 11:55 and will reach Ahmedabad at 13:20. Ahmedabad-Mumbai flies at 13:50 and reaches Mumbai at 15:20. Other flights are scheduled for Mumbai-Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chandigarh-Mumbai, Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Nagpur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai and Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai.