GoAir’s CCO Manish Raniga resigns

Confirming the development to FE, a GoAir spokesperson said, “Manish has decided to pursue other opportunities outside the organisation.” (AP)

GoAir’s chief commercial officer (CCO) Manish Raniga has put in his papers, barely two months after he took charge. He joined in May this year. Confirming the development to FE, a GoAir spokesperson said, “Manish has decided to pursue other opportunities outside the organisation.” A former Jet employee, Raniga joined the Wadia Group airline after serving Etihad Airways, which holds 24% equity in Jet Airways.

In March this year, the airline saw two other exits when its chief financial officer Krishnan Balakrishnan and V-P finance Silveria Dsouza resigned. Prior to that in January, the then chief executive officer Wolfgang Prock Schauer exited the company on a bitter note. In February, Prock Schauer joined budget airline IndiGo as its chief operating officer.

GoAir, which has not expanded aggressively in the domestic space, has a market share of close to 9% with 35 Airbus A320neos in its fleet. It is facing issues with the aircraft type and has to intermittently ground a few of its planes due to engine woes. GoAir flies to 23 domestic destinations and has plans to launch international operations.