GoAir’s Bengaluru-Phuket flight does mid-air turn back due to ‘technical glitch’

Published: January 24, 2020 6:35:41 PM

GoAir said on Friday that its Bengaluru-Phuket flight made a precautionary turn back and returned to Bengaluru.

GoAir said on Friday that its Bengaluru-Phuket flight made a precautionary turn back and returned to Bengaluru after the plane faced a mid-air “technical glitch”.

“GoAir flight G8 041 from Bengaluru to Phuket with 173 passengers on board did a recautionary air turn back in the interest of safety due to a technical glitch. After turn back, the flight landed safely at the Bengaluru airport,” the airline’s spokesperson said.

“The aircraft has since been changed and departed with the passengers for its estination at 1044 hours. GoAir regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers,” the spokesperson added.

