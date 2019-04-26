GoAir’s A320 neo aircraft suffers technical glitch

By: |
Published: April 26, 2019 10:23:01 PM

The airline also said the 151 passengers have been provided with refreshments, dinner and options for accommodating on alternate GoAir flights or full refund.

air india indigo and goair flights offer free cancellation and booking from india to colombo ahead of srilanka bomb blastGoAir?s A320 neo aircraft suffers technical glitch

A GoAir plane, carrying 151 passengers, to the national capital was diverted to Nagpur due to a “technical glitch” in the pressurisation system, according to the airline. The A320 neo aircraft, which was flying from Bengaluru, is being inspected in Nagpur.

In a statement, the airline said flight G8-7001 was diverted to Nagpur after the pilot “suspected a technical glitch on the pressurisation system” and that the aircraft had a normal landing. “Aircraft is being inspected and will be released for service as soon as it is ready,” it added.

The airline also said the 151 passengers have been provided with refreshments, dinner and options for accommodating on alternate GoAir flights or full refund.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. GoAir’s A320 neo aircraft suffers technical glitch
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition