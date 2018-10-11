GoAir’s 1st ever direct international flight takes off! Fly to Phuket from these 2 cities; check full details

GoAir will have direct service flight, two times a week between New Delhi – Phuket – New Delhi and three times a week between Mumbai – Phuket – Mumbai.

First ever direct international flight of GoAir today took off to Thailand’s Phuket, marking the commencement of its international operations. GoAir has introduced direct flights connecting Phuket to India – Mumbai and New Delhi, the company said in a statement.

GoAir, which operates as a low-fare carrier, will have direct service flight, two times a week between New Delhi – Phuket – New Delhi and three times a week between Mumbai – Phuket – Mumbai. The commencement of international operations by the aviation foray of the Wadia Group has come amid frequent resignations by its top executives.

GoAir currently operates across 23 domestic and 2 international destinations, with a fleet of 41 aircraft — compromising of Airbus A320 and Airbus A320neo. “The launch of our first service to Phuket represents another step of transition from a domestic carrier to a global airline. Phuket is a key market in India and holds a significant base for business and tourism,” said Cornelis Vrieswijk, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir.

By starting international operations, GoAir has become India’s sixth domestic airline to go international. GoAir will be flying internationally about 13 years after it started its operations at home in 2005. GoAir got approval to fly overseas two years ago when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft which was also the first A320 neo plane for the airline, news agency PTI reported.