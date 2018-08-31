GoAir to go overseas from October 11, add 13 A320neos

The Wadia Group-promoted budget airline GoAir will launch its international flights to Phuket in Thailand. (Reuters)

The Wadia Group-promoted budget airline GoAir will launch its international flights to Phuket in Thailand — first ever direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai — from October 11 followed by a second international service connecting the Indian cities to Male in Maldives from October 14. The airline that has 36 aircraft in its fleet is making its international foray after a decade of flying in the domestic market.

Vrieswijk, CEO, GOAir, said the airline will also add 13 Airbus A320neos to its fleet by this year-end. GoAir , which has been facing issues with its current fleet of A320neos due to the Pratt and Whitney engine trouble and has two of its aircraft grounded, said largely the US engine maker will resolve the issue by next year end and that the airline is in talks with the aircraft manufacturer for compensation and also for replacing the impacted engines with least impact on operations.

“We have spare engines now sitting on the ground waiting for something to happen so there will be no problem of having aircraft on ground as that issue will be resolved as engines can be swapped overnight and that will not impact our network in a significant way. We now have a pipleine of leased engines from Pratt & Whitney,” Vrieswijk said.

GoAir, however, did not specify its expansion plan on international routes ,but it said it will do the regions that can be served by its current equipment type of A320 narrow body aircraft, that is up to four or less hours of flying time and will also look at code share or interline partnerships with other international carriers going forward for getting feed for its international flights. GoAir’s domestic market share has been around 8-9% and as it goes international it will need to boost its market share.

The airline is in discussion with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus for looking at options to add widebody aircraft to its fleet to expand its international operations to markets in Europe and beyond. The airline though said it is just studying options and no decision is made yet. GoAir has 144 AirbusA320neos on order and said it will look at adding more to its fleet to achieve economies of scale.