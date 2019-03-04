GoAir sale: Last day of offer today, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,099

Under the offer, the tickets for domestic travel would cost as low as Rs 1,099. International flights would cost at Rs.4,999 (all-inclusive).

GoAir Sale: Just a few hours left for the booking of tickets on offer. GoAir is offering massive discounts on domestic and international flights for the travelling period from March 2 to September 1, 2019. However, the booking can be made till March 4.

Planning your next trip?

Book your flight tickets early and SAVE with fares starting as low as ₹1,099*. Hurry! Offer valid till 4th March 2019. pic.twitter.com/PsNPud7wdZ — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) March 2, 2019

Under the offer, the tickets for domestic travel would cost as low as Rs 1,099. International flights would cost at Rs.4,999 (all-inclusive).

“Planning your next trip? Book your flight tickets early and SAVE with fares starting as low as Rs 1,099*. Hurry! Offer valid till 4th March 2019,” GoAir said in a tweet.

GoAir has updated the details on its site. “It’s a month of colourful festival. Take a trip with your loved ones to your favorite vacation spot with the lowest fares starting at Rs 1,099,” the airline stated.

For more information, one can visit the official website to know the details of the offer.

Booking Period: March 2 to March 4

Travel Period: March 2 to Sep 1

Domestic fares starting at Rs 1,099

International fares starting at Rs 4,999