  3. GoAir Sale: Airfares slashed! Shell out as low as Rs 1304 for special offers

GoAir Sale: Leading budget carrier "GoAir" is now adding to the fierce competition in the aviation market by offering huge discounts. GoAir has thrown their hat into the ring and is offering tickets at rates as low as Rs 1304.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 20, 2018 5:18 PM
GoAir Sale: Leading budget carrier “GoAir” is now adding to the fierce competition in the aviation market by offering huge discounts. GoAir has thrown their hat into the ring and is offering tickets at rates as low as Rs 1304. The offer is available until May 2, 2018. The discount is applicable to various destinations within the country. The offer covers all the popular destinations such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa, Pune and Kolkata. It also has flights to Leh and Bagdogra which are prominent tourist destinations. The most pocket-friendly flight tickets start is for the route Bagdogra to Guwahati that is Rs 1304. The maximum amount one as to shell out in the offer is Rs 3341 for the Ahmedabad-Delhi route.

“More destinations, Low fares. Go for it now!” the GoAir website said. You can use GOAPP10 and get up to 10% off on bookings through the GoAir app. Meanwhile, the website reads that the offers are valid across selective fare types and are available on limited seats only.

Here’s a list of select routes on which GoAir’s offer is applicable:

FROM TO Fare (All – Inclusive)
Bagdogra Guwahati ₹ 1,304
Guwahati Bagdogra ₹ 1,364
Ahmedabad Mumbai ₹ 1,608
Pune Ahmedabad ₹ 1,681
Goa Hyderabad ₹ 1,799
Leh Delhi ₹ 1,800
Kolkata Bhubaneswar ₹ 1,810
Lucknow Delhi ₹ 2,006
Goa Bengaluru ₹ 2,012
Patna Ranchi ₹ 2,030
Bengaluru Hyderabad ₹ 2,034
Bengaluru Pune ₹ 2,162
Pune Bengaluru ₹ 2,187
Hyderabad Goa ₹ 2,199
Hyderabad Bengaluru ₹ 2,215
Mumbai Ahmedabad ₹ 2,240
Bhubaneswar Kolkata ₹ 2,245
Ahmedabad Pune ₹ 2,265
Mumbai Goa ₹ 2,338
Lucknow Chandigarh ₹ 2,415
Guwahati Kolkata ₹ 2,418
Patna Kolkata ₹ 2,433
Ahmedabad Bengaluru ₹ 2,482
Delhi Ahmedabad ₹ 2,488
Nagpur Bengaluru ₹ 2,525
Bengaluru Goa ₹ 2,599
Ahmedabad Hyderabad ₹ 2,698
Goa Mumbai ₹ 2,799
Lucknow Hyderabad ₹ 2,940
Bengaluru Mumbai ₹ 3,033
Delhi Mumbai ₹ 3,248
Mumbai Bengaluru ₹ 3,290
Delhi Ranchi ₹ 3,312
Ahmedabad Delhi ₹ 3,341

Meanwhile, the low-cost airline had also announced massive discounts on flight ticket on April 5, at an all-inclusive rate of Rs. 1,216. However, this is a limited-period offer which ends on April 23. As per the GoAir, the minimum you will need to shell out for the flight tickets from Ahmedabad to Mumbai is Rs. 1,216 which is an all-inclusive fare. You can get additional 10% off if bookings are made through the GoAir app.

