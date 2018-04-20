GoAir Sale: Airfares slashed! Shell out as low as Rs 1304 for special offers

GoAir Sale: Leading budget carrier “GoAir” is now adding to the fierce competition in the aviation market by offering huge discounts. GoAir has thrown their hat into the ring and is offering tickets at rates as low as Rs 1304.

GoAir Sale: Leading budget carrier “GoAir” is now adding to the fierce competition in the aviation market by offering huge discounts. GoAir has thrown their hat into the ring and is offering tickets at rates as low as Rs 1304. The offer is available until May 2, 2018. The discount is applicable to various destinations within the country. The offer covers all the popular destinations such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa, Pune and Kolkata. It also has flights to Leh and Bagdogra which are prominent tourist destinations. The most pocket-friendly flight tickets start is for the route Bagdogra to Guwahati that is Rs 1304. The maximum amount one as to shell out in the offer is Rs 3341 for the Ahmedabad-Delhi route.

“More destinations, Low fares. Go for it now!” the GoAir website said. You can use GOAPP10 and get up to 10% off on bookings through the GoAir app. Meanwhile, the website reads that the offers are valid across selective fare types and are available on limited seats only.

Here’s a list of select routes on which GoAir’s offer is applicable:

FROM TO Fare (All – Inclusive) Bagdogra Guwahati ₹ 1,304 Guwahati Bagdogra ₹ 1,364 Ahmedabad Mumbai ₹ 1,608 Pune Ahmedabad ₹ 1,681 Goa Hyderabad ₹ 1,799 Leh Delhi ₹ 1,800 Kolkata Bhubaneswar ₹ 1,810 Lucknow Delhi ₹ 2,006 Goa Bengaluru ₹ 2,012 Patna Ranchi ₹ 2,030 Bengaluru Hyderabad ₹ 2,034 Bengaluru Pune ₹ 2,162 Pune Bengaluru ₹ 2,187 Hyderabad Goa ₹ 2,199 Hyderabad Bengaluru ₹ 2,215 Mumbai Ahmedabad ₹ 2,240 Bhubaneswar Kolkata ₹ 2,245 Ahmedabad Pune ₹ 2,265 Mumbai Goa ₹ 2,338 Lucknow Chandigarh ₹ 2,415 Guwahati Kolkata ₹ 2,418 Patna Kolkata ₹ 2,433 Ahmedabad Bengaluru ₹ 2,482 Delhi Ahmedabad ₹ 2,488 Nagpur Bengaluru ₹ 2,525 Bengaluru Goa ₹ 2,599 Ahmedabad Hyderabad ₹ 2,698 Goa Mumbai ₹ 2,799 Lucknow Hyderabad ₹ 2,940 Bengaluru Mumbai ₹ 3,033 Delhi Mumbai ₹ 3,248 Mumbai Bengaluru ₹ 3,290 Delhi Ranchi ₹ 3,312 Ahmedabad Delhi ₹ 3,341

Meanwhile, the low-cost airline had also announced massive discounts on flight ticket on April 5, at an all-inclusive rate of Rs. 1,216. However, this is a limited-period offer which ends on April 23. As per the GoAir, the minimum you will need to shell out for the flight tickets from Ahmedabad to Mumbai is Rs. 1,216 which is an all-inclusive fare. You can get additional 10% off if bookings are made through the GoAir app.