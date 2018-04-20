GoAir Sale: Airfares slashed! Shell out as low as Rs 1304 for special offers

GoAir Sale: Leading budget carrier “GoAir” is now adding to the fierce competition in the aviation market by offering huge discounts. GoAir has thrown their hat into the ring and is offering tickets at rates as low as Rs 1304. The offer is available until May 2, 2018. The discount is applicable to various destinations within the country. The offer covers all the popular destinations such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa, Pune and Kolkata. It also has flights to Leh and Bagdogra which are prominent tourist destinations. The most pocket-friendly flight tickets start is for the route Bagdogra to Guwahati that is Rs 1304. The maximum amount one as to shell out in the offer is Rs 3341 for the Ahmedabad-Delhi route.
“More destinations, Low fares. Go for it now!” the GoAir website said. You can use GOAPP10 and get up to 10% off on bookings through the GoAir app. Meanwhile, the website reads that the offers are valid across selective fare types and are available on limited seats only.
Here’s a list of select routes on which GoAir’s offer is applicable:
|FROM
|TO
|Fare (All – Inclusive)
|Bagdogra
|Guwahati
|₹ 1,304
|Guwahati
|Bagdogra
|₹ 1,364
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|₹ 1,608
|Pune
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 1,681
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|₹ 1,799
|Leh
|Delhi
|₹ 1,800
|Kolkata
|Bhubaneswar
|₹ 1,810
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|₹ 2,006
|Goa
|Bengaluru
|₹ 2,012
|Patna
|Ranchi
|₹ 2,030
|Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
|₹ 2,034
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|₹ 2,162
|Pune
|Bengaluru
|₹ 2,187
|Hyderabad
|Goa
|₹ 2,199
|Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|₹ 2,215
|Mumbai
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 2,240
|Bhubaneswar
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,245
|Ahmedabad
|Pune
|₹ 2,265
|Mumbai
|Goa
|₹ 2,338
|Lucknow
|Chandigarh
|₹ 2,415
|Guwahati
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,418
|Patna
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,433
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|₹ 2,482
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 2,488
|Nagpur
|Bengaluru
|₹ 2,525
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|₹ 2,599
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|₹ 2,698
|Goa
|Mumbai
|₹ 2,799
|Lucknow
|Hyderabad
|₹ 2,940
|Bengaluru
|Mumbai
|₹ 3,033
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|₹ 3,248
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|₹ 3,290
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|₹ 3,312
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|₹ 3,341
Meanwhile, the low-cost airline had also announced massive discounts on flight ticket on April 5, at an all-inclusive rate of Rs. 1,216. However, this is a limited-period offer which ends on April 23. As per the GoAir, the minimum you will need to shell out for the flight tickets from Ahmedabad to Mumbai is Rs. 1,216 which is an all-inclusive fare. You can get additional 10% off if bookings are made through the GoAir app.