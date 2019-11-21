GoAir orders 144 P&W GTF engines

Currently, it has a fleet of 53 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

GoAir has placed a second order for 144 geared turbofan (GTF) jet engines from Pratt & Whitney. With this, GoAir has ordered a total of 288 GTF jet engines for its current firm order of 144 Airbus A320neos, the company said.

“The GTF Pratt &Whitney engines will permit GoAir to continue its aggressive growth strategy and at the same time maintain our cost advantage,” said Jeh Wadia, managing director, GoAir.

GoAir will be adding one aircraft a month on average for the next foreseeable future, the company said. The second tranche of 72 Airbus A320 aircraft are expected to begin delivery in 2021. The airline, which runs entirely on an airbus fleet, had ordered a total of 144 A320neos in 2016. Currently, it has a fleet of 53 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Last month, following four instances of in-flight engine troubles with IndiGo’s A320neos, GoAir had received a directive from DGCA to replace at least one engine of A320neos fitted with old P&W low-pressure turbine engines that have flown over 2,900 hours by November 24.

The airline is complying with the DGCA directive, a spokesperson told FE.