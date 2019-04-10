GoAir on attrition path: CEO, COO, CCO quit in last 9 months; mystery over resignations at top continues

Since Cornellis Vriewijk’s exit in Feburary, the low-cost airline is operating without a CEO.

Even as trouble for aviation sector continues, GoAir sees the exodus of over two dozen senior officials in the last nine months. The CEO, the COO and the CCO, four vice-presidents besides other heads and general managers are among the top personnel who have made exit during the period starting July, citing different reasons.

Since Cornellis Vriewijk’s exit in Feburary, the low-cost airline is operating without a CEO. The Dutch-national quit within nine months of taking over the job and cited ‘family reasons’ behind the reason to quit. The budget carrier has company MD Jehangir Wadia holding additional charge of the CEO since then.

“The last three quarters of the previous fiscal saw the departure of some 15 top and senior executives from the airline. These include the CEO, the COO and the CCO, four vice-presidents besides scores of heads/general managers,” PTI reported citing unidentified official.

The other high-profile exits include Jyri Strandman (COO) and Manish Ranega (CCO). To date, the company has not announced their replacements.

“GoAir maintains and encourages high standards of performance across all levels. As per our internal standards and on their review, some of these executives were found wanting on critical performance parameters and were asked to leave with due process,” an airline spokesman told PTI.

“People also leave organisations because of their own personal or professional reasons,” the airline noted.

PTI also reported an unidentified industry insider as saying that unwillingness on the part of the management of the airlines may also qualify as reason “to re-deploy some of these executives for international operations”.