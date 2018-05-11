GoAir offers: Grab 10% off on flight tickets; Rs 4,000 value back offers from Kotak Mahindra

GoAir is offering a discount of 10 per cent for bookings made through GoAir.in and app when the customers choose to pay using Kotak Mahindra bank Debit and credit card.

This summer season you can grab exciting offers using ‘Go Air Summer Sale,’ under which the airline is offering a 10% discount on domestic flights, a chance to win Guess watches and John Jacobs sunwear and eyewear merchandise. “Exclusive offer! Get value back worth more than ₹4000* from Kotak Mahindra Bank, Guess watches and John Jacobs. Hurry! Make a smart choice by booking flight tickets with GoAir,” the airline’s website read. We take a closer look at the offer.

10% discount on domestic flights

GoAir is offering a discount of 10 per cent for bookings made through GoAir.in and app when the customers choose to pay using Kotak Mahindra bank Debit and credit card. The booking period must be between 1st May to 31st May 2018, for travel between 1st May to 30th July 2018, the airline said. “The Promo code to be used to avail the above offer is GOKOT10. This offer is applicable on the GoAir website and mobile app. Blackout dates applicable, please check at the time of booking,” the terms and conditions read. Interestingly, the offer is valid across selective fare types and fare products. Apart from this, GoAir is offering a discount of 10 per cent on download of its new app, according to the airline’s website – goair.in. Using GoAir’s mobile app, a user can book tickets, select seats, book refreshments and make payments, among other features, according to the airline’s website. The promo code to avail this dicount is GOAPP10. This offer on booking is valid till May 31, 2018 and the travel period lasts till August 10, 2018.

Offer from Guess watches

“Be the first to book on any Tuesday of May 2018 on GoAir.in and mobile app to win a Guess watch,” Go Air said. For availing this offer, the booking period is between 1st May to 31st May 2018, and the travel period is between 1st May to 30th June 2018. “The offer is only valid every Tuesday for the month of May 2018 only. The offer can be redeemed through goair.in or mobile app only,” read the terms and conditions. This offer is valid until May 2018. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other ongoing offer. GoAir holds the right to publish the winner names across any of its offline and online platforms.

John Jacobs offer

Under this scheme, the airline is offering a flat Rs 500 off on John Jacob eye and sunwear. However, the offer is applicable only on John Jacob’s exclusive stores (NCR : Khan Market & Galleria, Bangalore : Indiranagar, Koramangal, Vega city mall) and Website johnjacobseyewear.com, Offer is valid till 30th June 2018, said the company website.