GoAir offers 50% discount on flight tickets to flyers attending Thailand Yacht Show in January

GoAir offer: Yachting enthusiasts, who register from India at the Thailand Yacht Show’s website, can avail this offer.

GoAir offer: Budget carrier GoAir has come out with a discount offer under which yachting enthusiasts planning to attend Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) 2019 can avail a discount of 50% on airfares on all flights between India and Phuket. Flyers, who register from India at the Thailand Yacht Show’s website, can avail this offer, GoAir said in a statement.

The strategic collaboration of Wadia group-owned GoAir with Thailand Yacht Show 2019 will enable Indian travellers to witness a world class pleasure and luxury yachting experiences, GoAir’s CEO Cornelis Vrieswijk said.

“The level of interest from Indian travellers after we started direct flights from India to Phuket has been excellent. Phuket is an integral part of GoAir’s route network and this is in sync with the response of growing demand from leisure travellers to this destination,” he added.

ALSO READ: AirAsia announces new route: Grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,599; check details

“…each registered user will get 1 couple voucher (valid for 2 PAX travelling together) for 50% off* on the base fare, when you book a GoAir flight between India & Phuket,” it added.

GoAir recently became the first airline in India to have direct flights to Phuket, Thailand. The low-budget carrier at present offers daily flights to Phuket from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.GoAir is also planning to expand its presence to other cities in the country.

The Thailand Yacht Show

The fourth edition of the Thailand Yacht Show is set to take place in Phuket from 10 to 13 January 2019 at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina during the island’s peak season. It is targeting yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from all over the region.

Note: Read terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.