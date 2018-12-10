GoAir offer: Now, grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,499: check routes, other details

GoAir offer: Budget carrier GoAir has come out with a discount offer which offers flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,499 (all-inclusive). (AP)

GoAir offer: Budget carrier GoAir has come out with a discount offer which offers flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,499 (all-inclusive). The booking period for the offer begins December 10 and ends December 11, 2018. The offers is valid for a travel period between April 1 to June 30, 2019. The tickets can be booked either on the official website of the company or its mobile app. The lowest ticket price (Rs 1,499) can be availed on Patna-Delhi route (April 1, 2019-April 21, 2019).

Tickets for Delhi-Srinagar route can be booked for just Rs 1,699. The Delhi-Ahmedabad route tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 1,899. The customers can visit GoAir’s official website for more details.

Meanwhile, GoAir had earlier last week come out with a discount offer with ticket prices as low as Rs 1,099. The 3-day offer ended December 7. The all-inclusive fares began from Rs 1,099 for travel between July 1 to September 15. For travel between January 7 to March 31, airfares began from Rs 1,299. The flight tickets to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi from Ahmedabad began from Rs 1,399. From Bengaluru, flight tickets to Pune, Mumbai and Lucknow started from Rs 1,599.

Low cost air carrier GoAir is a low-cost international carrier based in Mumbai and owned by the Indian business conglomerate Wadia Group. Currently, the airline operates flights across 23 domestic and two international destinations, and owns a fleet of 41 aircraft.

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.