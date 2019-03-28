GoAir offer: Now, grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,415; check details

“Take off with our low fares! Plan your trip and #FlySmart with domestic fares starting at ₹1,415*”, GoAir tweeted.

GoAir offer: In a limited period sale, GoAir has announced a sale offer under which flyers could buy flight tickets starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,415. The bookings (valid for travel between April 1, 2019 and April 30, 2019) could be made by the customers till April 1, 2019, the airline said on its official website. The latest sale comes amid discount offers announced by other airlines.

The lowest flight ticket could be availed on Bengaluru-Kannur route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,415. For Bengaluru to Nagpur, ticket prices begin at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,795. The customers can visit GoAir’s official website for more details about the offer.

The airline had recently announced another discount offer under which the customers could book GoAir tickets for as low as Rs 1,699. The tickets could be booked till March 19, 2019 under the offer. The travel period was valid from March 16 to December 31, 2019, the airline had then said.

The international fares began at an all-inclusive price of Rs 5,099. The airline had then wteeted tweeted: “Fares so low, you just have to Go! Hurry and #FlySmart with fares starting at Rs. 1,699*. Offer valid till 19th March, 2019 only.”

Note: Read terms & conditions carefully before booking the tickets.