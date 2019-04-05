GoAir offer: Now, book international flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,415; check routes, other details

“Summer calling? We’ve got fares that will make you Go! Plan your trip and #FlySmart with our lowest domestic fares starting at ₹1,415*”, GoAir tweeted.

In a limited-period sale, budget carrier GoAir is offering domestic and international flights tickets, on select destinations, at highly discounted rates. The airline is offering connecting flights at a starting price of Rs 2,765 and Rs 7,000 (all-inclusive). Last month too, the airline had come out with a similar offer.

The customers can make bookings for discounted tickets under this offer till April 10, 2019, according to GoAir’s official website.

The customers can book tickets on Bengaluru-Kannur route for as low as Rs 1,415. Similarly, the Ahmedabad-Hyderabad route flight tickets can be booked by the flyers for Rs 1,666.

In a separate offer, GoAir is offering connecting flights on domestic and international routes starting at all-inclusive ticket price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000. Bookings under this sale can be made till April 10, 2019, the airline said. The carrier is offering discounts on routes including Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Patna, Delhi-Hyderabad-Kochi, Phuket-Bengaluru-Goa, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Pune, Male-Bengaluru-Nagpur, among others.

GoAir is offering lowest price on Male-Bengaluru-Nagpur route at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 7,000.

GoAir is a low-cost international carrier based in Mumbai, India. It is owned by the Indian business conglomerate Wadia Group. It commenced operations in November 2005. As of March 2019, the airline operates over 230 daily flights across 28 destinations-24 domestic 4 international, from its hubs at Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Kannur

Note: Read terms and conditions carefully before booking the offer.