GoAir offer: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,399; check routes, other details

GoAir offer: The four-day booking period which began December 27, 2018, ends on December 30, 2018.

GoAir offer: Budget carrier GoAir has come out with a new discount offer using which customers can book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,399 on selected routes across the network. “SALE into the New Year with GoAir! Fares starting ₹ 1399* (All Inc). Hurry! Booking valid till 30th Dec,2018,” the airline said on its Twitter handle.

The four-day booking period which began December 27, 2018, ends on December 30, 2018. The tickets booked under the offer are valid for a travel period from from January 13, 2019 to 31 January, 2019. The discount is valid for booking made using all channels during the offer period, the airline said.

Routes

The discounted fare of Rs 1,399 is valid on Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Kolkata-Bhubaneswar, Lucknow-Delhi and Patna-Kolkata routes, the airline said on its website. The fares on other routes are: Ahmedabad-Goa (Rs 1,599), Mumbai – Delhi (Rs 1,499), Kolkata – Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,399), Hyderabad – Goa (Rs 1,799), Chandigarh-Mumbai (Rs 2,899), Chennai – Pune (Rs 1,899), Pune – Bengaluru (Rs 1,599).

Meanwhile, Jet Airways on Sunday announced a ‘Christmas sale’ offer announcing up to 30 percent discount on its domestic and international routes. The offer which is a part of limited period festive season sale offers tickets till midnight January 1, 2019, airline said in a release. Under the nine-day Christmas offer, sale is valid for both one-way and return journeys and is applicable for both business and economy class of travel. The validity of travel is effective January 7 for international travel, Jet Airways also informed in its statement.

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.