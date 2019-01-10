GoAir offer: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299; check routes, other details

Published: January 10, 2019 11:09 AM

GoAir offer: The lowest fare of Rs 1,299 is applicable on Delhi to Srinagar route for the travel period between 18 August to 29 September 2019, according to the company website. 

goair offer fly at lowest fares starting at 1199 rsGoAir offer: The sale offer is valid for travel from Delhi to Pune, Ranchi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Srinagar and Leh.

GoAir offer: Budget carrier GoAir has announced a fresh sale under which customers could book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299 (all-inclusive). The tickets could be booked using the 2-day offer ‘Higher the altitude, wider the smile’ from January 10 to January 11, 2019. The sale offer is valid for travel from Delhi to Pune, Ranchi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Srinagar and Leh.

The lowest fare of Rs 1,299 is applicable on Delhi to Srinagar route for the travel period between 18 August to 29 September 2019, according to the company website. The interested customers can visit the company website to learn about various terms and conditions applicable on the offer.

Also Read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex slips 50 points, Nifty below 10,850; TCS, IndusInd Bank shares down

Other routes are – Delhi to Pune (Rs 2,599; travel period: 25 January to 31 March), Delhi to Ranchi (Rs 2,399; travel: 28 January – 17 March), Delhi to Lucknow (Rs 1,699; travel: 4 February to 31 March), Delhi to Guwahati (Rs 1,799; travel: 1 July to 18 August) and Delhi to Leh (Rs 1,399; 18 August to 29 September).

Last week as well, the carrier announced a flash sale under which flight tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 1,199 (all-inclusive). The tickets could be booked using the 2-day offer (Fly Smart, Save Big) from January 3 to January 4, 2019. The sale offer is valid for travel to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Chennai.

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.

