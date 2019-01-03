GoAir offer: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,199; check routes; flash sale details

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 11:26 AM

GoAir offer: Budget carrier GoAir has announced a flash sale under which customers could book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,199 (all-inclusive).

GoAir offer: The lowest fare of Rs 1,199 is applicable on Chennai to Port Blair rout.

GoAir offer: Budget carrier GoAir has announced a flash sale under which customers could book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,199 (all-inclusive). The tickets could be booked using the 2-day offer (Fly Smart, Save Big) from January 3 to January 4, 2019. The sale offer is valid for travel to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Chennai.

The lowest fare of Rs 1,199 is applicable on Chennai to Port Blair route for travel period between 8 July 2019 and 29 September 2019, according to the company website.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex turns positive, Nifty nears 10,800; BoB gains 3%, Vijaya, Dena plunge

The interested customers can visit the company website to learn about various terms and conditions applicable on the offer.

A few of the routes include: Lucknow-Delhi (Rs 1,299; Travel period: 8 July to 1 September 2019), Patna-Kolkata (Rs 1,299; Travel period: 1 July to 8 September 2019), Goa-Hyderabad (Rs 1,399; Travel period: 1 July to 15 September 2019), Kolkata-Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,399, among others.

Earlier in December last year, GoAir had come out with a discount offer which offered flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,499 (all-inclusive). The booking period for the offer began December 10 and ended December 11, 2018. The offer was valid for a travel period between April 1 to June 30, 2019. The lowest ticket price (Rs 1,499) could be availed on Patna-Delhi route (April 1, 2019-April 21, 2019).

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.

