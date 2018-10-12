GoAir offer: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,099; check routes, other details

GoAir, which operates as a low-fare carrier, will have direct service flight, two times a week between New Delhi – Phuket – New Delhi and three times a week between Mumbai – Phuket – Mumbai.

GoAir offer: The budget-carrier GoAir has announced attractive discounts on flight tickets to destinations spread all across the country including Srinagar, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Ranchi, Pune, and Goa. The fares start at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,099, GoAir mentioned on its website. The booking period for the offer is October 12-14, 2018. The travel period for the offer is October 28, 2018 to January 31, 2019.

The customers can book the tickets at discounted price on GoAir.in or the app. They can also make good savings by booking the tickets through: Rupay which pays flat 10 percent off (using coupon code RUP10), the website mentions. A flyer can become a GoStar member and get convenience fee, worth Rs 225, waived off on the next flight, the airline said.

Meanwhile, last month, GoAir announced a discount offer under which flight tickets could be bought for as low as Rs 999. The ‘Weekend Sale’ as the airline named it began on September 24 and ended September 25. The offer was valid for the travel period between October 1, 2018 and October 21, 2018, GoAir had mentioned on its website. The starting fare of Rs 999 was applicable on flights that started from Bagdogra (Rs 999), as per the GoAir’s website.

Starting fares on other GoAir routes included flights starting from Ahmedabad (Rs 1,299), Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,299), Mumbai (Rs 1,299), Guwahati (Rs 1,299), Bengaluru (Rs 1,399), Kolkata (Rs 1,399),Delhi (Rs 1,499), Lucknow (Rs 1,499), Hyderabad (Rs 1,499),Pune (Rs 1,499), Goa (Rs 1, 599), Chandigarh (Rs 1,899), Jaipur (Rs 1,899), Chennai(Rs 1,899), Srinagar (Rs 1,899) and Kochi (Rs 2, 199)

Note: Go through the terms of conditions of the offer properly before booking tickets.