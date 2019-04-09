GoAir offer: Now, book connecting flights on international routes for as low as Rs 7,000; check details

The tickets on Guwahati-Kolkata-Hyderabad route can be availed for Rs 2,765.

Budget carrier GoAir is offering connecting flights on domestic and international flights at a starting all-inclusive ticket price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000, respectively. The tickets can booked till April 10, 2019, GoAir said. The discounts are being offered on destinations such as Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Patna,Delhi-Hyderabad-Kochi,Phuket-Bengaluru-Goa,Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Pune, Male-Bengaluru-Nagpur, among others.

The tickets on Guwahati-Kolkata-Hyderabad route can be availed for Rs 2,765, while GoAir is offering lowest price on Male-Bengaluru-Nagpur route at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 7,000.

In other offer, the airline is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,415 in which is available until April 8, 2019. The customers can book tickets on Bengaluru-Kannur route for as low as Rs 1,415. Similarly, the Ahmedabad-Hyderabad route flight tickets can be booked by the flyers for Rs 1,666.

Also read: Cement gets costlier: UltraTech, ACC hike prices this much in Mumbai, Delhi

The customers can visit the official website of the airline for more details about the running offers.

Meanwhile, as airfares continue to move north, Indian aviation watchdog DGCA has “requested” the airlines to bring the “immediate and medium-term plan” on Wednesday to increase the number of flights, which will be over and above the flights approved for the summer schedule, news agency PTI reported citing the unidentified government officials. The airline fares are on an upward trajectory for the past few weeks now due to a variety of reasons.

“With the grounding of the 737 Max aircraft and the continuing cancellation of flights by Jet Airways, the airfares have been rising. Therefore, the DGCA has been meeting with the airlines continuously so that they augment the additional capacity, which would be over and above the flights approved for the summer schedule,” PTI reported citing an unidentified senior government official.

Note: Read terms and conditions carefully before booking the offer.