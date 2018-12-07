GoAir offer: Last day today to grab flight tickets for just Rs 1,099; here are details

Interested customers can book flight tickets either on GoAir’s official website or app.

GoAir offer: It’s the last day today to grab GoAir flight tickets for just Rs 1,099. The 3-day sale which began December 5. The all-inclusive fares start from Rs 1,099 for travel between July 1 to September 15. The airfares begin from Rs 1,299 for travel between January 7 to March 31. The tickets begin from Rs 1,399 to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi from Ahmedabad. From Bengaluru, flight tickets to Pune, Mumbai and Lucknow start from Rs 1,599.

While ticket prices of the flights from Mumbai to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Goa begin from Rs 1,399, the rates from Kolkata flights to Mumbai, Patna and Hyderabad start from Rs 1,399. While flights to Bagdogra, Patna and Leh from Delhi start from Rs 1,399, flights from Goa to Mumbai and Ahmedabad begin from Rs 1,499.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways has also announced a similar offer under which flyers can get up to 30 percent discount on both domestic and international travel across its network. The seven-day sale offer is applicable on one way and return journeys and the tickets must be purchased between December 5, 2018 and December 11, 2018.

Air India

Earlier, Air India had also come out with its “Night Flights” offer, using which passengers can grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,000. “Night Flights, beat peak rush hour at attractive fares,” the airline had said on its website. According to the details available on the firm’s website, the latest offer was effective 30th November 2018. According to the terms and conditions available on the firm’s website, these special fares were “15 days advance basic fares.”

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.