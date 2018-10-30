GoAir offer: Last day today to book flight tickets at just Rs 1,499; check details

GoAir offer: Today is the last day to grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,499 (all-inclusive) under the GoAir festive offer.

GoAir offer: Today is the last day to grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,499 (all-inclusive) under the festive offer announced by budget carrier GoAir on Monday. The offer named ‘Fly Smart, Travel More’ began yesterday i.e. October 29, 2018 and ends today i.e. October 30, 2018. The GoAir festive offer is valid for the time period between November 29, 2018 and December 29, 2018, GoAir website said.

The discounted fare is applicable on the the domestic flights originating from Goa, Ranchi. The other routes of the airline include flights originating from Ahmedabad (Rs 1,599), Jaipur (Rs 1, 699) and Nagpur (Rs 2,499).

Not only this, the GoStar members can avail a discount of Rs 225 in form of convenience fee on the next flight, the airline said. In September this year, the airline also began its international operations. The budget carrier will now also connect Bengaluru with Phuket in Thailand during the airline’s winter schedule.

Meanwhile, a few days back, the budget carrier had also announced a discount offer under which it offered domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 999 (all-inclusive). Under the airline offer ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ the reduced fares were valid for a travel period from November 22, 2018 to December 22, 2018. The offer began October 22, 2018 and ended October 23, 2018.

Note: Read the terms & conditions carefully before booking the tickets.