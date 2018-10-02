GoAir offer last day: Book domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 999; check details

GoAir offer: The starting fares or cheapest fare under the sale is only applicable to flights originating from Bagdogra at Rs 999.

Budget airline GoAir has once again come up with an exciting offer and offering flights tickets for as low as Rs 999, inclusive of all taxes. The booking period, which started yesterday, October 1, for this year offer is ending today, October 2, 2018. Tickets can be booked for travel between October 3, 2018 and October 22, 2018 , according to the information available on its website.

“Long weekends just got better with great deals! Fly Smart with GoAir at fares starting at ₹999. Also, become a GoStar member and avail ₹225 off as convenience fee on your next flight. So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and take off with GoAir,” it said.

There are a limited number of seats for this offer and fares in this offer are non-transferable and non-refundable. The starting fares or cheapest fare under the sale is only applicable to flights originating from Bagdogra at Rs 999, according to the’s website. This is followed by Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Guwahati, Delhi, Patna, each at Rs 1,299.

Starting fares for other GoAir routes include Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, each at Rs 1,399; Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur at Rs 1,499; Chennai (Rs 1,699), Chandigarh (Rs 1,799), Srinagar (Rs 1,799), Kochi and Nagpur (Rs 1, 999) and Ranchi (Rs 2,299), as per the website.

Moreover, the offer cannot be availed on group bookings or infant bookings, the website showed.

Another budget carrier AirAsia recently also announced a sale to book flights for as low as Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500. The offer, which is valid only for all in one-way fares beginning September 17 and ended on September 23, is for all flights and seats across AirAsia India. Tickets were booked for travel from 17th September 2018 to November 2019.

GoAir is also in the process of beginning international operations from 11 October from New Delhi and Mumbai to Phuket, and will subsequently launch flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Male on 14 October.