GoAir offer last day: Book domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 799; check details

Indian low-cost airline GoAir has announced a latest sale under which flight tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 799. The 2-day sale started yesterday, and ends today. The travel period under the offer must be between 1st and 20th October. “Long weekends just got better with great deals! Fly Smart with GoAir at fares starting at ₹799. Also, become a GoStar member and avail Rs 225 off as convenience fee on your next flight. RuPay members can also enjoy 10% off on the next booking on GoAir. In or app,” GoAir said on its website.

According to the airline’s website, in order to avail the special fares offered under the sale, bookings are required to be made in advance. GoAir website showed that flights running out from Bagdogra had the cheapest airfare of Rs 799. This was followed by Ahmedabad and Jammu at Rs 999 each.

Apart from GoAir, budget carrier AirAsia has also announced a sale under which flight ticket bookings can be made for as low as Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500. The offer is valid for all in one-way fares beginning September 17 and is valid on all flights and seats across AirAsia India. The booking period ends September 23 for immediate travel from 17th September, 2018 to November, 2019.

The discount offer applies to all the flights operated by the airline and bookings made via airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app. The customers can choose from 21 available destinations including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Surat, Amritsar, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Indore, Nagpur, etc. from its hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata.