GoAir offer: Grab up to Rs 1,000 cashback on domestic flight tickets; check details

GoAir is offering a cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 from PayTm, Food Panda and Mychoize on booking of domestic flight tickets.

Amid the ongoing lean monsoon season, domestic carrier GoAir has announced a sale under which passengers can grab up to Rs 1,000 cashback. The airline is offering a cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 from PayTm, Food Panda and Mychoize on booking of domestic flight tickets. According to GoAir’s website, the travel period on GoAir’s offer is valid from August 1, to September 30, 2018. GoAir is offering a 5% cashback on payments through the Paytm wallet, up to Rs 250. On FoodPanda, new users can avail a flat Rs 100 off on a purchase of Rs 275. The promo code is FPGOAIR. Existing users will get flat Rs. 50 off on purchase of Rs. 400, said the airline. The tickets can be booked till 31st July 2018, for grabbing the PayTm cashback.

In a special sale, the airline is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,050. “Also, enjoy exciting offers with GoAir for the entire month of July! Get cashback upto ₹ 1000* from PayTm, Food Panda and Mychoize on your next flight booking. Hurry! Be smart and fly GoAir”, GoAir said on its website. The tickets can be booked from the GoAir website as well as the company’s mobile app.

In another sale, low cost airlines AirAsia is offering international flight tickets for fares starting as low as Rs 2,510. The discount offer is valid till July 29 this year, according to AirAsia website. The offer is applicable for the travel period from November 1, 2018 to August 13, 2019. The discount offer is available to the customers from New Delhi, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar among others, for Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne and others. The customers need to do advance booking to avail the benefits of the offer. In addition, the fares are not available during embargo period, the website said.

For the domestic customers, AirAsia has come up with a new offer called ‘Last Minute Deals!’. Under this offer the airline is offering tickets from Rs 1,399. Domestic flyers can book till 29 July and the offer is applicable for travel period till 31 October 2018. Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Pune and Kochi are the domestic routes where the offer is applicable.