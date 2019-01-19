GoAir offer: Book flight tickets to Muscat for as low as Rs 4,999; check details

GoAir will operate three direct weekly flights between Kannur in Kerala and Muscat from February 28.

GoAir offer: Low-cost carrier GoAir has announced a new International direct flight to Muscat starting 28th February 2019, the bookings for which can be made for as low as Rs 4,999. Notably, the budget airline GoAir will operate three direct weekly flights between Kannur in Kerala and Muscat from February 28. “GoAir will operate three direct flight services per week between Kannur-Muscat-Kannur and bookings are now open at an attractive all-inclusive one way fare starting from Rs. 4,999,” GoAir said.

According to the company’s website, flights from Kannur to Muscat can be booked effective from February 28th 2019 to March 30th 2019. The flights will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The departure time from Kannur would be at 9.45 pm and the flight would arrive at Muscat at 12.05 am, GoAir website showed. Interestingly, effective 1st March 2019, customers can book flights from Muscat to Kannur starting at Rs 5,299. As per the currently available details, the flight will take off from Muscat at 1.05 am and arrive in Kannur at 6 am. These flights will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The fares are applicable till 30th March 2019.

GoAir also has another set of flight between Kannur and Muscat from 2nd April 2019 to 26th October 2019. For these set of flights, the timings for departure from Kannur is scheduled at 10.10 pm, and arrival in Muscat is at 12.40 am. The flights are also priced attractively starting at Rs 4,999. Another set of flights, which start from Muscat to Kannur is also mentioned on the website, from 31st March 2019 to 26th October 2019. These flights will take off from Muscat at 2.30 am and reach Kannur at 7.25 am. Customers can book flights from Muscat to Kannur starting at Rs 5,299. These flights will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.