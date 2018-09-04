GoAir offer: Book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,099; check details

“Leisure or Business? Whatever the reason is, Fly Smart with fares starting as low as ₹1099*!” GoAir said.

Domestic low cost carrier GoAir has announced a sale, under which customers can book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,099. “Leisure or Business? Whatever the reason is, Fly Smart with fares starting as low as ₹1099*! So, what are you waiting for? Get. Set. Explore!” GoAir said on its website. Under the promotional offer, tickets will have to be booked between September 3rd- September 5th. The travel period under the offer is between 3rd Sep 2018 to 31st Mar 2019. Unlike IndiGo which said that 10 lakh seats are on offer under its latest promotional sale,

GoAir has not disclosed the number of seats available in the flash sale. According to the terms and conditions available on the company’s website, the said offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going or any new promotional offer. “Seats are subject to availability and at the discretion of GoAir. Group discount not applicable on this offer,” GoAir said on its website.

Apart from GoAir, budget carrier IndiGo is offering all-inclusive discounted flight tickets for as low as Rs 999, in a fresh sale. The four-day sale began yesterday and customers will have to book tickets before September 6 for travel between September 18 and March 30 next year, in order to avail the offer. IndiGo has put 10 lakh seats on offer. While domestic flights can be booked for fares beginning as low as Rs 999, international flights can be booked for as low as Rs 3,199.

Additionally, one can avail SuperCash worth 20 percent, up to Rs 600, when payment is made through MobiKwik wallet on the IndiGo website or mobile app. The discounts are applicable for bookings made nearly 15 days prior to the date of flight departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than March 30, next year, the airline said. “We are delighted to announce this four-day festive sale across our network, effective from September 3 till September 6, 2018. We are sure customers will quickly grab the seats we have available, starting at fares as low as Rs 999,” IndiGo’s chief commercial officer William Boulter said.