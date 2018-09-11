GoAir offer: Book domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,099; check details

Under GoAir’s “Book Now Go Now” sale, customers can grab attractively priced domestic flight tickets for travel period between 10th and 30th September.

GoAir offer: Low-cost carrier GoAir has come out with a latest offer, under which flight tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 1,099. Under GoAir’s “Book Now Go Now” sale, customers can grab attractively priced domestic flight tickets for travel period between 10th and 30th September. The three-day sale, which kicked off yesterday, ends of 12th of September. “Fares starting at Rs.1099*! So, what are you waiting for? Get. Set and explore our country like never before. Book between the 10th and 12th September, 2018 and travel between 10th and 30th September, 2018 and fly higher with GoAir. Book now, go now!” GoAir said on its website.

The staring fare of Rs 1,099 is applicable on Bagdogra-Guwahati route. Other attractively priced routes include Mumbai-Ahmedabad at Rs 1,299; Ahmedabad-Bengaluru at Rs 1,999; Ahmedabad-Delhi at Rs 1,399; Ahmeadabad-Jaipur at Rs 1,499, Ahmedabad-Pune at Rs 1,299; Bengaluru-Mumbai at Rs 1,299; among other routes. Notably, customers can get 10% discount using RuPay Offer. “RuPay Offer: 10% off on base fare on booking on GoAir.in and app. Use promo code: RUP10,” the airline said.

Apart from GoAir, budget carrier AirAsia has extended its discount offer, which ends today. Inorder to avail AirAsia India’s Rs 999 flight ticket offer, customers will have to book tickets for travel between 19 February 2019 and 26 November 2019. Attractively priced routes under this offer include Kochi-Bengaluru (Rs 999), Guwahati-Imphal (Rs 999), Bengaluru-Chennai (Rs 999), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,099), Bhubaneswar-Kolkata (Rs 1,199) and Ranchi-Kolkata (Rs 1,099), according to the company’s website.

Yesterday, SpiceJet launched its dedicated freight service, SpiceXpress targeting cargo capacity of 1 lakh tone every month by 2022 on the back of the growth in the domestic e-commerce market, chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said. The airline, which has a current cargo capacity of 15,000 tone per month, will be adding four freighter aircraft under SpiceXpress.