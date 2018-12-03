GoAir new year sale: Now, grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 999; check routes, other details

Bookings for GoAir’s Rs 999 offer will end on December 4, 2018.

GoAir offer: Budget carrier GoAir has announced a new sale under which customers can book flights tickets for as low as Rs 999. In its ‘Fly Smart Save Big’ sale, GoAir is offering cheaper flights tickets to travel period between December 19, 2018, and January 4, 2018, the airline said on its website. Bookings for GoAir’s Rs 999 offer started on Monday, December 3, and will end on December 4, 2018.

The starting fare of Rs 999 is applicable on flights originating from Bagdogra, while the starting fares on GoAir’s other routes routes include flights originating from Jammu (Rs 1,199), Kolkata (Rs 1,299), Bengaluru (Rs 1,399) Chennai (Rs 1,499), Guwahati (Rs 1,499), Hyderabad (Rs 1,499), Patna (Rs 1,599), Pune (Rs 1,599), Kochi (1, 799), Ahmedabad (Rs 1,899), it mentioned on the website.

Last month, GoAir had also offered 13 lakh seat on offer with flights tickets for the same starting from Rs 1,313 to celebrate its 13th birthday. On the other hand, India’s biggest carrier IndiGo last week announced a new discount offer under which customer can book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,999 on non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Bhopal, starting January 5 this year.

Similarly, IndiGo is offering tickets on non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Jabalpur for as low as Rs 1,999. IndiGo will start daily, non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Bengaluru starting from December 11 later this year. The airline is also offering return fares starting from Rs 21,599 on the route.

GoAir, which is promoted by the Wadia Group, recently started its international operations with flights to Male and Phuket. It currently operates across 23 domestic and two international destinations, with a fleet of 41 aircraft.

Note: Read terms & conditions carefully before booking the tickets.