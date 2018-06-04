GoAir Monsoon Sale: Book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299; check details here

GoAir is offering a 10% discount for bookings made through its mobile app.

GoAir Monsoon sale: In a bid to woo customers this monsoon season, domestic airline major GoAir has announced a sale wherein flight tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 1,299. The three-day monsoon sale begins from from midnight today. The travel period under the offer must be between June 24 and September 30. The sale offers fares starting Rs 1,299 (taxes and fees included) and can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir, the airline said in a release.

“The booking is valid for travel on all non-stop and via flights on GoAir’s network. Tickets booked under this offer are non-refundable (taxes and fees are refundable on cancellation),” the release read. According to the terms and conditions under the offer, seats will be available on First-Come-First-Served basis. Further, sale fares are not applicable on group bookings.

“Fares vary from sector to sector depending on the route, flight, time of day, and day of week, and flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change(s),” the airline said. The discounted fares starting at Rs 1,299 are for a one-way journey across its network.

In a separate offer, the airline is offering a 10% discount for bookings made through its mobile app. This offer is valid till 30th June 2018, for travel till 10th August 2018. Notably, this offer is not applicable for travel period between 15th April-15th July 2018. “This offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. Offer not applicable for Infant booking,” GoAir website said. The promo code for availing the offer is GOAPP10. “Download the app today and get up to 10% off on booking,” said the company’s website.