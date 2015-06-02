​​ ​
  3. GoAir launches festival discount offer, ticket price starts from Rs 1,299

GoAir launches festival discount offer, ticket price starts from Rs 1,299

Indian Low cost air carrier, GoAir has launched discount offers keeping in mind upcoming festive season with ticket prices starting from Rs 1,299.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 2, 2015 6:32 PM
GoAir offer

GoAir’s discount offers starts from Rs 1,299 and are valid for booking between May 30th and June 2nd.

Indian Low cost air carrier, GoAir has launched discount offers keeping in mind upcoming festive season with ticket prices starting from Rs 1,299.

The booking period for the offer will be between May 30th to June 2nd, 2015 for the travel period of June 23rd to October 31st, 2015.

The Mumbai-based air carrier, said that limited seats will be available under the offer and fliers can avail the benefit for 22 cities across India with over 950 flights and 1500 plus connections.

Goair

With festive season ahead, air carriers including SpiceJet, Jet Airways and others are coming with discounted fare offer to cash the opportunity.

goair2

GoAir has kept 11 flight destinations under Rs 1,299 offer, some of them are Bangalore to Goa, Delhi to Leh, Kolkata to Patna, Lucknow to Delhi and vice-versa.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tags: GoAir
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top