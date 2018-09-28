GoAir latest offer! Now, save up to Rs 2,000 on flight bookings; here’s how

Budget airline GoAir has come up with an exciting offer under which select customers can save up to Rs 2000 on ticket prices.

GoAir offer: Budget airline GoAir has come up with an exciting offer under which select customers can save up to Rs 2000 on ticket prices. “Enjoy exciting offers with GoAir! Get value back of up to Rs 2000 from RuPay, Shoppers Stop, Treebo Hotels and Xoxoday on your next flight booking. Hurry! Be smart and fly GoAir,” airline said. The customers booking with a RuPay card can avail a rebate up to 10 percent.

In addition, GoAir is offering ‘value back’ offers from Shopper’s Stop, Treebo hotels and Xoxoday.

GoAir ‘value back’

“Booking Period: Upto 30th September, 2018

Travel Period: Upto 31st October, 2018

Rupay: 10% off on base fare on booking on GoAir.in and app. Use promo code: RUP10

Shoppers Stop: Get ₹250 off on ₹1500. Use Code: GA250

Treebo Hotels: Flat 35% off on Treebo Hotels

Xoxoday: Great offers on Xoxoday Coupon Code: GOXOXO1000”

Even though 10 percent discount offer can only be availed by the customers with RuPay card, all others can avail other offers.

GoAir past offers

GoAir had last announced a sale offer earlier this month under which flight tickets could be booked at a starting price of Rs 799. The travel period under the offer was scheduled between 1st and 20th October. “Long weekends just got better with great deals! Fly Smart with GoAir at fares starting at ₹799. Also, become a GoStar member and avail Rs 225 off as convenience fee on your next flight. RuPay members can also enjoy 10% off on the next booking on GoAir. In or app,” GoAir had said on its website.

Note: The customers must carefully read the terms & conditions on the website before booking tickets.