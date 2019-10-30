GoAir, IndiGo told to replace engines of 29 Neos in 2 weeks

The DGCA has identified 29 such aircraft that need engine replacements.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given GoAir and IndiGo two weeks time to replace at least one of two low-pressure turbine (LPT) engines of the airlines’ A320neos fitted with Pratt & Whitney parts, which have flown over 3,000 hours.

Failing to comply with the directive will result in the grounding of the aircraft, DGCA said. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell 5.20% intra-day following reports of the DGCA directive and closed 2.51% down at Rs 1,417.80 on Tuesday.

The DGCA has identified 29 such aircraft that need engine replacements. “We studied the patterns, and we noted that engines which have done more than 2,900-3,000 hours (of flying) are more vulnerable to LPT damage. We identified 16 planes (of IndiGo) with engines which are unmodified and which have done more than 3000 hours of flying. So, we told IndiGo to get modified engine and the airline has to comply by November 12. If they are able to mobilise resources and make the requisite changes, they can continue to fly these planes, otherwise there is no choice but to ground the planes. We are issuing similar instructions to GoAir. They have 13 such aircraft,” Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar told FE. The DGCA on Tuesday issued the directive to GoAir, giving them time till November 13 to make the requisite changes.

The DGCA’s directive followed three incidents of commanded in-flight engine shutdowns of IndiGo’s A320neos fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines on three consecutive days last week. The DGCA on Monday met the airline’s senior officials to review maintenance and safety data, and conducted day-long checks. A commanded in-flight engine shutdown occurs when pilots, for various reasons including engine issues, shut down an engine of a plane while it is still in the air.

India’s largest airline (by market share), IndiGo, on Tuesday said, the airline will comply with DGCA’s directive. “IndiGo will comply with the issued directive and start the required engine change programme with immediate effect. IndiGo has a Neo fleet of 97 aircraft with 37% of its Neo engines modified to the latest LPT 3 standard. This will enable IndiGo to de-pair engines on aircraft where it is required to make the necessary changes. IndiGo is also engaged with manufacturer of the engines Pratt & Whitney to expedite delivery of LPT third-stage modified engines,” the airline said in a release. IndiGo’s fleet currently consists of 247 aircraft.

A GoAir spokesperson said: “GoAir has not received any communication/directive from DGCA in this respect. Whenever we receive any communication, at that point in time, we will evaluate and respond accordingly. We will continue to work on all directives/policies as stipulated by the DGCA.”

The A320neo, fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines, has been riddled with problems including gearbox failures, combustion chamber distress, engine vibration and low-pressure turbine failures since last year. In August, the DGCA had already restricted the induction of lease engines from Pratt & Whitney without modified LPT and main gear boxes. American aerospace manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney, said the company is working in coordination with its airline customers to incorporate upgrades, improving the durability of the LPT of these PW1100G-JM engines.

“We certified hardware improvements which are incorporated into all new production engines and during planned maintenance visits. We are committed to supporting our customers to ensure minimal disruption during the fleet retrofit,” the company said. Currently, at least five A320neos belonging to GoAir and IndiGo are grounded on account of routine checks.